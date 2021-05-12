Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Chief Justice Malaba’s term extended by 5 years

By Fidelis Munyoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office by an additional five years after his medical report proved that he is still mentally and physically fit to continue in the esteemed judicial office.

Done Deal: President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Chief Justice Luke Malaba

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has written to Chief Justice Malaba advising him that President Mnangagwa has accepted his election to continue in the office of Chief Justice beyond 70 years for an additional five years.

Judicial Service Commission secretary Mr Walter Chikwana confirmed the latest development. The Herald

