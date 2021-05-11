Jah Prayzah’s new album “Gwara” to cater for everyone, set for July

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Jah Prayzah will be dropping a new album this winter. The album titled Gwara is due to be released in July this year. No specific date has been set as yet.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said the album will come along with some visuals as has been the new way of keeping their fans hooked.

“For now I can’t say how many songs the album will have but we will surely release some nice visuals to keep our fans entertained, “said Keen.

Keen went on to say the album will not carry any specific theme but will have a variety of themes to carter for everyone.

“Now that Jah Prayzah has fans from different walks of life, we want to make sure that everyone is entertained. Back in the day we would do nine or ten songs for an album but we now want to do more and make sure everyone is entertained.

“Those who like Mbira will find it in the album and those who like contemporary music will also be entertained. Whether they are in Zimbabwe or abroad everyone is well catered for in this new album,” he added.

Jah Prayzah’s last album, Hokoyo was released last year and 15 songs including Mukwasha and Munyaradzi which became instant hits. Nehanda Radio