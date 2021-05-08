Kamambo’s wish granted

By Mathew Masinge

The State has given ZIFA president Felton Kamambo the green light to travel to South Africa on health grounds.

Kamambo, who is on trial for allegedly bribing his way into the office he holds since December 2018, has been unwell.

He had earlier on this week applied for a longer remand date with the intention to meet his already booked operation at a hospital across the Limpopo.

Magistrate Bianca Makwande had asked to be furnished with evidence before Kamambo’s travel to warrant his medical condition after which his trial would be postponed to between May 24 and 27.

The court, however, had warned that if there was no evidence supplied by Kamambo, his trial would continue with him risking his doctor’s appointment.

The football boss supplied all relevant documents to the State on Wednesday and was allowed to travel.

Kamambo’s condition is yet to be made public.

Meanwhile, the accomplice witness who was dropped by Prosecutor Michael Reza and declared hostile before his arrest at court has now been officially charged.

Robert Matoka, who was Kamambo’s campaign manager during the 2018 elections now faces same charge of bribery as that of the football boss.

Matoka disowned two statements attributed to him, claiming that he only signed them under duress.

He is accusing former ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa of preparing both statements before handing them to the police for him to append his signature.

The trial is expected to continue on May 24 to May 27. H- Metro