Ace Magashule clears air on his removal from virtual meeting

By Ntombi Nkosi

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has cleared the air on his removal from the National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday.

The meeting is being held virtually by members of the ruling party.

Magashule said from 8am he was part of the meeting with the ANC Women’s League National Working Committee (NWC), then had a meeting with the Top 6 and then, at around 10am, he was part of a meeting discussing his appeal.

“The meeting discussed my appeal. In that meeting various people discussed whether I should be part of the meeting or not, while others insisted that I be part of it because I have appealed. After the discussion, the chair, Gwede Mantashe, said they would make a decision another time; he then pressed the button. I was part of the meeting before,” said Magashule.

MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said he heard that Magashule was removed from the virtual NEC meeting.

“This incident was unfortunate because the ANC should be inclusive and not to exclude people,” said Niehaus.

He said the NEC had acknowledged the appeal from Magashule.

“It is strange that they acknowledged the appeal from the S-G, yet exclude him. One wonders the reason they chose to do a virtual and not a physical meeting. They chose virtual because it’s easy to exclude the S-G,” said Niehaus. IOL