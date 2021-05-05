Zanu PF moots new party constitution

By Jairos Saunyama

ZANU PF has announced plans to draft a new party constitution which will have a clause compelling all members to be on the voters’ roll and vote for party candidates, failing which they will face disciplinary action.

This was revealed at the weekend by Zanu PF secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana.

Mangwana told delegates at the Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Marondera that the current party constitution had a lot of loopholes which required overhaul.

“You say you are a party member? What help do you bring to the party if you can’t vote for it? Your value to Zanu PF is your capacity to vote for Zanu PF. If you are a Zanu PF member, knowing that you are not in the voter’s roll, just resign.

“Currently it is not a disciplinary offence to belong to Zanu PF and be unable to vote for it. We included that, we are in the process of drafting a new constitution for the party. In that constitution, it is now a disciplinary offence to hold a position in Zanu PF and be unable to vote for it. Why do you waste our time and party regalia when you are not part of us?” Mangwana asked rhetorically.

The ruling party is currently engaged in cell restructuring and verification exercises ahead of the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Zanu PF got a rude awakening after its MPs got higher votes than President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was nearly pummelled by opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

“We now need to know how many party members we have per village or cell, the same applies at branch level. This time let us be clinical. The late former President Robert Mugabe made us go to school, why do we fail simple mathematics? If we have 50 members in a cell, then how many are going to vote for Zanu PF?” Mangwana asked. News Day