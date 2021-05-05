Shooting victim’s surgery successful

Surgeons at Gweru Provincial Hospital (GPH) have successfully removed a bullet that was lodged in the skull of one of the Bensam Flats shooting victims, Ms Nyaradzo Nharingo (34).

The successful surgery done by the doctors at the GPH comes as a relief for the Nharingo family since Nyaradzo’s young sister Ms Nyasha (31) has also been discharged from the health institution.

She is said to be recuperating well from home awaiting her own surgery as she still has a foreign object in her arm.

Police are still appealing to members of the public that might have information leading to the arrest of the Gweru businessman, Peter Dube (35) who is on the run after he allegedly shot four people resulting in the death of two of the victims two weeks ago, to contact any nearest police station.

Dube ,the owner of Mixed Blend Car Sale in Gweru, allegedly committed the ruthless crime as his wife watched in horror.

The shooting at Bensam Flats in the early hours of the fateful day has been the talk of the City of Progress.

Dube had allegedly confronted his second wife Ms Nyasha after suspecting infidelity.

Dube allegedly approached Ms Nyasha and suspected lover, Mr Shelton Chinhango, as they were parked outside a flat where the wife resides.

Dube is said to have shot Mr Chinhango, who was on the driver’s seat, at close range and he died on the spot.

The wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30), was shot in the chest and also died on the spot while Nyasha and Nyaradzo, were shot in the neck and head respectively.

The two sisters were rushed to GPH.

Mudungwe and Chinhango were buried last week in Gweru and Kwekwe, respectively.

The father of the two sisters Mr Bothwell Nharingo in a telephone interview said he was happy that his daughters were out of danger. He said he was grateful to God for saving his daughters from the jaws of death.

“First to be discharged was Nyasha although she has not fully recovered. But she is recuperating well at home. The greatest news was the successful operation of Nyaradzo. Doctors at GPH managed to remove the bullet that was in her head after some days where we were wondering if she was going to be saved,” said the elated father.

He said they had a hard time raising US$1 000 that was needed for both girls to have scans to determine where the bullets were lodged in their bodies.

“So we managed to raise US$500 which went towards Nyaradzo’s scan leading to her successful operation. She is still admitted to the hospital where they are monitoring her but she is in a stable condition,” said Mr Nharingo.

He said however, the storm is not yet over since they are still to raise the remaining US$500 for Nyasha’s scan so that the foreign object in her arm is removed.

Mr Nharingo said they were appealing to well-wishers for assistance so that Nyasha is treated once and for all.

“While we appreciate the Lord for Nyasha who is out of danger. She still needs a scan to determine where the foreign object is so that it can be taken out. Yes, she is home but she hasn’t fully recovered. We are appealing to well-wishers to assist us raise the money so that she is assisted as soon as possible before she experiences any complications,” he said.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for Dube.

He said they were looking at all possible leads.

“We are still looking for Peter Dube wanted in connection with shootings that took place in Gweru leading to the death of two people. We are appealing to members of the public to assist the police with information that might lead to his arrest,” he said. The Chronicle