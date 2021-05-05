Senior MDC-T member resigns over party’s support of Mnangagwa bill

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

A senior member of the smaller MDC-T has dumped the party citing its leadership, MPs and senators working together with Zanu PF to destroy the Constitution by voting for a Bill that strengthens President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s powers.

In a resignation letter directed to the MDC-T secretary general dated May 4, Noris Nyathi, based in Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North said he was no longer a member of the party.

He added his resignation was inspired by a number of factors, chief among them being the tearing of the Constitution by the MDC-T after some of its parliamentarians voted for the Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill that aims to centralise Mnangagwa’s power by giving him authority to appoint Judges without interviews.

The Bill sailed through the senate after it was presented for the second reading. It now awaits Mnangagwa’s signature.

“My resignation is inspired by numerous factors, i.e failure to protect the citizens of Zimbabwe, I consider it gross misconduct by our MPs, Senators including the presidium to give ZANU PF the needed two third majority in order to pass the repressive Amendment Bill 2,” he said.

“This is a direct provocation to the electorate who are the custodians of the constitution which you have amended without going through a consultative process. Your soft tone to the injustices perpetrated against the people of this nation leaves a lot to be desired.

“Secretary General, as I indicated that I am from Matabeleland North, I also feel the party has nothing to do with this region as reflected in your list of the Standing Committee members,” he said.

Nyathi added that the MDC-T presidium was not inclusive, adding that it sidelined the people of Matabeleland.

“Your composition of top leadership does not reflect inclusiveness or nationalism, you continue to sideline the people of Matabeleland from powerful positions like any other party headquartered in Harare.

“I want to also speak to the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment, it is a fact that part of the 27th December congress delegates were not the proper structures as at February 2018, this whole process was carried out to consolidate power and control of Morgan House.

“In the spirit of democracy and integrity the party was supposed to bring together all party members who were in the structures before the death of President Morgan Tsvangirai (MHSRIP) including those you regarded as your enemies.

“Your exclusion of other members was illegal, undemocratic and selfish.I thank you for affording me an opportunity to grow my political career under your flagship since the formation of the movement until now.

“I know what is right and what is wrong because I was trained and mentored here,” he said.