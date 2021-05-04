Moyo’s goal helps Accies see the light

Was this the goal and the result which could help Zimbabwe international forward, David Moyo, have another dance in the Scottish Premiership next season?

The odds are against them but, if they show the kind of determination and cutting edge, in their last two league matches, they could be on the way to the Promised Land.

Moyo was one of the scorers as they beat St Mirren, 2-1 away from home, for a priceless winner.

What were the three talking points from that match?

Callachan stars

Ross Callachan not only scored the goal but led by example throughout, winning tackles and guiding Accies’ younger players through a match that had to be won. If the Lanarkshire outfit escape, it will be in no small part due to the veteran.

St Mirren on the beach

St Mirren looked like their minds were elsewhere and of particular concern to Jim Goodwin would have been the lacklustre display of their strikers, who rarely put the Accies back lot under pressure.

Highland six pointer

Next up for Accies is a trip to Dingwall in a match of monumental importance for both sides. A win for Brian Rice’s men would put them above their hosts on goal difference and a repeat of today’s performance will give them a real chance.

Moyo can now dream of another shot, in the Scottish Premiership, after playing a big part in a must-win league game at the weekend.

However, the Accies remained bottom of the table, with two games left to play, although they can feel their fate is now in their hands.

Manager Rice’s men produced their first win, in 10 when they needed it most, thanks to goals from Callachan and Moyo that were enough to withstand St Mirren’s fightback, from Jamie McGrath’s 16th goal of the season.

It was no more than Accies deserved and sets them up for a blockbuster in Dingwall a week on Wednesday.

St Mirren’s team selection suggested Jim Goodwin had one eye on next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final as he rested first team regulars like Ilkay Durmus and McGrath.

Connor McCarthy was also due to sit on the bench but was drafted into the starting line-up at the last minute after Marcus Fraser suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Hamilton had no such luxury.

Sitting bottom of the table, they were very much in must-win territory and Rice — sitting in the stand serving a dugout ban — had to go with his strongest line-up, although a host of first team stalwarts were out injured.

With no wins in their last nine matches, this was looking like the season where they’d finally fail to beat the odds but they weren’t likely to go down without a fight.

Accies took the lead in the 27th minute through Callachan.

The goal was conceded far too easily for Goodwin’s liking, with his defenders static as Reegan Minmaugh played the ball out to the right for Lee Hodson to steer it towards the near post where Callachan was lurking to volley low past Alnwick’s right hand.

It was a priceless strike and further fuelled Hamilton’s determination. They were flying into their challenges with more ferocity than their hosts and deserved the lead they took up the tunnel at the break.

It took them 12 minutes into the second half to double their lead and while there was a touch of luck about the finish, Accies couldn’t have cared less.

Moyo took the acclaim after Bruce Anderson’s shot, which was flying wide, struck his foot and sent Alnwick the wrong way but Moyo deserved all the credit for the manner in which he robbed Macpherson to set up his strike partner in the first place — then followed in to be in the right place at the right time.

In November last year, Moyo said his appearance for the Warriors had sparked the fire, inside him, to help the Accies in their battle against relegation.

“This has sparked the fire even more for me. I want to kick on now, the aim is always to score more goals and be a bigger player for Accies,’’ he told his club’s official website.

“The experience was unbelievable, I loved every minute of it. That feeling of representing your people on home soil will stay with me forever.

“It’s a dream come true.

“I took a lot from it. I looked at how different players conduct themselves and approach the game.

“I am always learning and trying to better myself. This has helped me a lot and has changed a few things for me.

“Since I’ve been back the dressing room has been bubbly and the morale has been high. All the boys are on it and determined. We are all on the same page.’’ — Daily Record/The Herald