Zemura excited over Bournemouth’s EPL prospects

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors utility player Jordan Zemura may have seen little game-time in Bournemouth’s campaign in the English Championship football this season but he is happy with his contribution in the club’s reserve side.

So consistent has been the Zimbabwean that the senior side’s technical team, led by Jonathan Woodgate, has been giving him some encouraging reviews.

If anything, Zemura’s lack of playing minutes in the senior team has been attributed to Woodgate’s quest to have more experience in his team in the club’s attempt to secure instant return to the English Premier League.

The team though failed to clip automatic promotion as Norwich and Watford won the available tickets.

Bournemouth will, however, have to do it via play-offs.

Zemura (21) is one of the players from the reserve side who are expected to play a role in the play-offs.

Bournemouth will battle it out for the sole promotional berth against Barnsley, Swansea and Brentford.

Both Swansea and Brentford failed to secure promotion at the same stage last season with Fulham winning the ticket instead.

Both clubs will be fancying their chances of making it this time around.

Zemura knows it will be tough but believes Bournemouth will clinch the ticket back to the top-flight where they were relegated last season.

“We were all disappointed after failing to win automatic promotion,” Zemura said.

“But, all the same we still have a chance, a realistic one for that matter to still nail promotion.

“The season has been tough with Norwich and Watford both unrelenting in their pursuit to get promotion automatically.

“They were extremely good but we were also good.

“You know the pressure associated with playing for automatic promotion. Every team is also targeting the same and it’s very competitive.

“We had a chance to get that automatic ticket but it was tough.

“We have to take it from here. We have a chance, a very big one for that matter. “There are four teams involved and can we be the best from those four?

“Yes, we can be the best. We need mental stamina to stand the pressure, we need to be exquisite in every domain of the game.

“What I know is the mini-campaign for promotional play off will be tough.

“All the four teams in it are good. They are exceptionally good at the game. It’s by no coincidence that they find themselves in this play off tournament.

“But we also need to be strong and outwit them all. Our aim is to play in the English Premier League once again and this is the chance to do it.

“Some of the teams who are aiming to win the ticket via these playoffs have narrowly missed promotion on previous occasions and in terms of experience, they have acquired it well.

“We will have to sweat it out. At the end of the day, what’s important is for us to return back to the EPL.

“Everyone is showing the desire to do it and we really have the hunger. We are ready for it.” Zemura has played five games in all competitions for the Bournemouth senior team but has made over 20 appearances for the reserve side.

“Yes, I am satisfied with the role I have played for my team this season.

“I am still young but I am hungry for success. “Next season, I should be playing consistently. I hope I have learnt a lot of lessons while alternating between the senior squad and the reserve team.

“At the moment, we are all seized with getting promotion via these play-offs. We are determined as a club to wrap up promotion.” The Herald