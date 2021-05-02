Gweru businessman sues father

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A Gweru businessman Mr Gilbert Baron, who has been engaged in multiple court cases with his father, a prominent Gweru farmer, Mr Thomas Baron has slapped his dad with a $3 million lawsuit for defamation.

Gilbert is claiming that his father lied to the police that he entrusted him with 40 cattle to keep at his Somabhula farm in Gweru. Mr Baron however, insists that he was duped by his son who registered the cattle in his name without his consent.

“The Defendant and the Plaintiff are related, father and son. In the year 2008, the defendant entrusted his herd of cattle with the Plaintiff to keep at his farm located in Somabhula. On March 1, 2021, at Gweru Central Police Station, the Defendant wrongfully and maliciously set the law in motion by laying a false charge of stock theft against the Plaintiff with the police by giving them false information, that the Defendant left his herd comprising of 40 cattle with the Plaintiff, that the Defendant only managed to sell 27 cattle from the herd.

He also claimed that the Plaintiff had stolen 13 of the remaining cattle from the Defendant,” reads part of the lawsuit.

Through his lawyers Chitere, Chidawanyika Legal Practitioners, Gilbert alleged that he was arrested following a false report and the matter was later dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Gilbert said he wants his father to pay him $3 million in damages for contumelia and deprivation of freedom among other things.

“The Plaintiff suffered damages as a result of the Defendant’s conduct in the sum of $ 3 million being damages for contumelia, deprivation of freedom, and discomfort suffered by the Plaintiff,” reads part of the court papers. The Sunday News