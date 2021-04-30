Dozer crushes man to death

By Judge Jarachara

A trainee bulldozer operator was crushed to death by the heavy machine in Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb. Bulawayo Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the case is being treated as a sudden death.

“Police in Bulawayo received a report on Monday at around 10am, of a fatal accident involving an earth moving machine (dozer) in Bulawayo, where a male adult was killed. Circumstances are that the now deceased Tutukani Mlotshwa (33) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo was being tested on his earth moving operating skills so that he could be employed as an earth moving machine operator,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the machine suddenly stopped and Mlotshwa opened the engine cabinet.

“He started revving the machine and it suddenly started moving again. He lost his balance and fell from the wheel where he was standing and was pulled under the machine. The dozer crushed him beneath its wheels and continued moving on its own,” said Insp Ncube. Mlotshwa sustained serious injuries all over his body.

He was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to exercise extra caution when operating machinery.

“It is regrettable that precious life was lost due to circumstances which could be avoided. We urge members of the public to be cautious when operating machines as they are unpredictable,” said Insp Ncube. The Chronicle