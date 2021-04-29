Katsande wants another Warriors’ dance

By Tadious Manyepo

Two years ago, Willard Katsande announced his retirement from international football but, the gritty midfielder, has had a change of heart.

The ageless former Warriors captain says he wants another dance with the national team he led, with aplomb, including guiding them to the 2017 AFCON finals.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old midfield enforcer, announced he was coming out of retirement and would be available, if he is called for national duty.

If he gets a Warriors call-up, it will be the second time the Mutoko-born player will be backtracking from retirement.

He agreed to play for the national team in 2018, a few months after announcing his retirement, after captaining the Warriors, at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon.

“Obviously, I would like to play for the national team for one or two games before I call it quits,” said Katsande.

“I am not saying I should be included in the national team, no.

‘’The coaches select the players based on form.

“What I am simply saying is that, as someone who still feels he has what it takes, I would like to play for my country, for one last time, and retire.

“I am the Warriors number one fan and I know I have contributed so much for the team’s cause.

‘’So, I am certainly a team supporter, as I follow them wherever they go but, obviously, every player wants to play for their national team.’’

He made it clear he wasn’t putting pressure on the coaches to call him for national duty.

“I am not exerting pressure on anyone, I am not sure if I am really still needed in the national team,’’ said Katsande.

“But, I feel I have what it takes, the experience, and other things, to help my country.

‘’If I am called in, I am ready to play my part.

“I am actually very grateful for my national team, which is the reason why I am saying I am the number one fan.

‘’Without this team, I wouldn’t be where I am right now.

“So, what I am simply saying is I owe a lot to this team, which is the reason why I am saying I am ready, any time, if called to help the team.” The Chronicle