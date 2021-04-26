MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader Obey Sithole arrested for “criminal nuisance”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance youth chairperson Obey Sithole was arrested outside the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday and charged with allegations of “criminal nuisance”.

A defiant Sithole spoke to Nehanda Radio while he was being taken to Harare Central Police Station confirming his arrest. He was in the company of his lawyer Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

“Hopefully my lawyers will be in touch with the public with regards to what are the charges I’m facing. In the meanwhile, as you can see, I’m now being taken to the central police station to answer to my charges,” he said.

ZLHR said the youthful opposition official is being charged with allegations of criminal nuisance.

“Our lawyer @obeyshava1 has reacted to offer emergency legal support services to @TereraiSithole who has been arrested as he was leaving Harare Magistrates Court on allegations of criminal nuisance. @PoliceZimbabwe claims that Sithole committed the offence on 1 April,” ZLHR said on its official microblogging Twitter handle.

Sithole was apprehended while attending a court where he is facing incitement charges in connection with a demonstration that was held in Warren Park on May 13 last year.

He is jointly charged with other MDC Alliance youth activists Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. Their trial day has been set for May 13. Nehanda Radio