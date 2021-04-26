Hell Commander and Njuzu announce pregnancy… hint at wedding

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Model and socialite Monalisa ‘Njuzu’ Zulu and South African based businessman Trevor Mbizvo known as “The Hell Commander” are expecting their first child as a couple.

News of the couple’s pregnancy comes after they made it known to the public through a Live Instagram chat as the begged ‘varoyi’ (Witches) to respect them at this crucial moment of their lives.

The video begins with Mbizvo asking Njuzu to show their followers the baby bump. “Njuzu is pregnant guys,” he said.

Njuzu who is a mother of one with a different man stood up and begun showing off the baby bump which is still at its early stages.

Mbizvo then continued with his plea to the so called ‘varoyi’ saying: “Varoyi mutinzwirewo tsitsi nhumbu ikure zwakanaka, mwana azvarwe zvakanaka motinyara amana for this once chete.”

Hell Commander who was in the company of a friend kept advising Njuzu to eat healthy food such as vegetables and yoghurts and to apply bio oil to avoid stretch marks.

Mbizvo then hinted that we could hear some wedding bells soon. “Ehe Muchato tikutoita anenhumbu iyoyo kuti zvinyatso nakidza,” said Mbizvo.

The couple made headlines in March as they were caught up in a love triangle with Ginimbi’s former manager Ms Shally who later dumped Mbizvo earlier this month.

Njuzu continued being the face of controversy after she had her bedroom videos leaked on social media and she started blaming her love interest rival Ms Shally for trying to destroy her with the videos.

They did not mention how old the pregnancy is. Nehanda Radio