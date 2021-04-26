British actress Thandiwe Newton calls for solidarity with Joanah Mamombe

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

British actress Thandiwe Newton, formerly credited as Thandie Newton has pledged her support for incarcerated MDC Alliance MP Joanah Mamombe and called on everyone to show solidarity with the youth leader through the #MercyforMamombe hashtag which comes after the MP was forced out of hospital at midnight by prison officials while she was crying, ‘I’m in pain.’

The “Mission Impossible” actress whose mother Nyasha is Zimbabwean, recently reclaimed her full name from Thandie to Thandiwe and has been vocal on human rights issues in Zimbabwe through her twitter handle.

She posted a picture of herself holding a placard written, #MercyForMamombe with the caption, “Please show your support for the victims of human rights atrocities in Zimbabwe. Zimbabweans need DIALOGUE not VIOLENCE. If you feel the same please sharpie up and Selfie #MercyForMamombe #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.”

Journalist Violet Gonda who was banned from entering the country for almost two decades by former President Robert Mugabe cemented Newton’s argument with a direct response to her tweet saying, “In the 21st Century, when most nations are focusing on development, Zimbabwe is still in the savage era @JoanaMamombe’s case has come to define the extremities of cruelty.”

Retweeting a video of Mamombe being forced out of hospital by prison officials, Newton said: “What is this? @JoanaMamombe terrorized yet again. Let the woman get the medical treatment she needs #ZimbabweanLivesMatter.”

Mamombe was arrested together with fellow youth activist Cecilia Chimbiri on charges of contravening section 177 of the criminal code that is undermining the authority of the police after they allegedly obstructed police officers from performing their national lockdown duties.

The duo has denied the charges. They have been denied bail three times and are currently held in custody awaiting trial scheduled for the 5th of May 2021. Nehanda Radio