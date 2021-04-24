Taxi driver killed in explosives blast

By Conrad Mupesa

Chinhoyi pirate taxi driver Wellington Chitsva died from injuries a few days after explosives believed to have been planted in his car by some of his passengers exploded, it is said by some after a fare dispute.

The explosion incident occurred on Independence Day, but Chitsva, who sustained a broken leg and some wounds on the back, died two days later in hospital.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, said the detonation occurred at the 1km peg along Chegutu-Chinhoyi Highway at 9 pm last Sunday.

Chitsva of 26608 Kaguvi Phase 3 Chegutu, was using his brother’s unregistered black Honda Fit to pirate.

According to current police investigations, Chitsva ferried two passengers suspected to be artisanal miners from Gadzema Shops area some 15km before Chegutu when he was on his way from Chinhoyi.

Upon reaching the railway crossing, the two passengers jumped out.

Chitsva drove another 200 metres before he heard a burst sound and quickly pulled off the road.

He realised that something had exploded, damaging the car’s windscreen, windows, seats and fuel tank.

Chegutu Traffic Police were called in and after searching the vehicle, they found a piece of an explosive.

Chitsva was taken to Chegutu Hospital before being transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital on Monday and died on Tuesday.

“Police are still conducting investigations and we are appealing for anyone with information on the two assailants who are not known,” said Insp Chitove. “The police want to urge the public to respect the sanctity of life.”

Chitsva was given a first-class send off by fellow pirate taxi drivers and touts in Chinhoyi on Wednesday as they paraded his coffin around the central business district before it was taken to Chegutu where he was laid to rest on Thursday.

Touts at Chinhoyi-Chegutu rank who loaded his vehicle that night said Chitsva left Chinhoyi around 6pm with most passengers being dropped off before Murombedzi Growth Point on the way to Chegutu.

Chrispen Nhundu, a Chinhoyi tout, said, “We are told that he quarrelled with the passengers over fares. They didn’t want to pay what he had charged them. They then dropped at the flyover before Wellington’s car blew up near Dodhill’s entrance.” The Herald