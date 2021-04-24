Last Jesi dumped by Hilal

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwean midfielder Last Jesi has been released by Sudanese football giants Al Hilal after spending just six months with the club.

Jesi and four other foreign players were shown the exit by the Omdurman-based side mid-season following the club’s failure to progress to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

The other three players affected by the purge include Jamaican Alvas Powell (26), Ibrahima N’Diaye (26) of Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo player Vinny Bongonga (25).

Jesi signed a three-year contract with the Sudanese giants in September last year for a reported US$65 000 fee.

He had charmed the Hilal technical team with his silky midfield performances when they played FC Platinum in the continental top-tier interclub competition.

The 26-year-old midfielder played for the platinum miners while on loan from Manica Diamonds.

Reports from Sudan said the contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Hilal have since announced replacements by signing Osman Mukhtor, Hussein Al-Nour, Omar El-Masry on three-year contracts. The Herald