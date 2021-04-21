Musona’s contract expires

Knowledge Musona’s loan to KAS Eupen has come to an end following the conclusion of the Belgian Pro League regular season at the weekend.

The Warriors captain’s loan stint ended at the weekend after playing 76 minutes in their 3-2 win at Sporting Charleroi.

The 30-year-old moved to RSC Anderlecht in 2018, but failed to get enough game time.

He then joined Eupen on a six-month loan deal in January last year.

Musona impressed and an agreement between Anderlecht and Eupen was reached for him to be loaned for another season.

Musona has reiterated, on several occasions, his desire to stay at Eupen. H-Metro