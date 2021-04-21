Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Musona’s contract expires

11,110

Knowledge Musona’s loan to KAS Eupen has come to an end following the conclusion of the Belgian Pro League regular season at the weekend.

SHORTLIVED JOY . . . Zimbabwe international football striker Knowledge Musona (left) celebrates with his teammate after scoring one of his two goals for his Belgian side KAS Eupen against Zulte Waregem before they went on to lose 2-3 on Tuesday night
Eupen’s Knowledge Musona celebrates with his teammates after scoring during a soccer match between KAS Eupen and SV Zulte Waregem, Tuesday 29 December 2020 in Eupen, a postponed game of day 16 of the ‘Jupiler Pro League’ first division of the Belgian championship. (BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS)

The Warriors captain’s loan stint ended at the weekend after playing 76 minutes in their 3-2 win at Sporting Charleroi.

The 30-year-old moved to RSC Anderlecht in 2018, but failed to get enough game time.

He then joined Eupen on a six-month loan deal in January last year.

Related Articles

‘We are a sleeping powerhouse’

8,600

Hail the new King Musona… Mapeza, Dhlakama salute committed…

19,459

Loga’s Catch-22 situation

11,271

Joey Antipas: Architect of the Afcon dream

17,305

Musona impressed and an agreement between Anderlecht and Eupen was reached for him to be loaned for another season.

Musona has reiterated, on several occasions, his desire to stay at Eupen. H-Metro

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments