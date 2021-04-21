Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ambulance called after Joanah Mamombe falls ill at notorious Chikurubi prison

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

An ambulance has been called after Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe fell ill while at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where she has been held for 45 days now facing charges on allegations of contravening Covid-19 regulations together with her colleague Cecilia Chimbiri.

Joanah Mamombe is one of the three youth leaders who were admitted after allegedly being abducted and beaten up by police and eventually dumped along the roadside (Picture by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP)
This was confirmed this afternoon by MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

“MP @JoanaMamombe has fallen ill at Chikurubi Prison. She complained of a tummy ache this morning & is poorly. An ambulance has been called to attend to her. She’s been in prison with @ceechimbiri2 for about 45 days now without trial. She is innocent. #FreeOurHeroes,” she said.

Mamombe and youth activist Chimbiri are being charged with contravening section 177 of the Criminal Code that is undermining the authority of the police or alternatively contravening section 11 of SI 83 of 2020.

It is alleged they hindered or obstructed police officers during the performance of their national lockdown duties, charges they deny.

Last week, Harare Magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro dismissed a third bail application filed by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights on behalf of the two to have them freed.

Guwuriro urged the duo to wait for its trial which is scheduled for the 5th of May 2021.

Mamombe together with colleagues Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested in May last year and charged with allegations of faking their abduction.

These allegations came regardless of the activist being taken by suspected state security agents from police cells, dumped in Bindura and found after four days with injuries on their bodies.

