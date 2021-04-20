Nkana FC push Kaindu out

By Innocent Kurira

Nkana FC’s fortunes didn’t change despite sending coach Kelvin Kaindu on forced leave a week ago as they lost 1-0 to Lumwana Radiants in the Zambian MTN Super League at the weekend.

Former Bosso coach Kaindu appears to be on his way out following the move by the club hierarchy to send him on leave.

The defending champions have had a disastrous campaign that has seen them occupying a place in the relegation zone.

The Zambian side is home to Zimbabwean players Jimmy Dzingai, Talbert Shumba, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Kelvin Moyo and the recently acquired Tichaona Chipunza.

The latest loss leaves Nkana 17th on the 18-team table, with 21 points from 21 matches. With four sides being relegated from the Super League at the end of the season, Nkana are very much in the relegation mix. Assistant coach Kaunda Simonda was in charge when they lost at the weekend assisted by Young Nkana head coach Fidelis Chungu. The Chronicle