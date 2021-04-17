Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 Max, some sources say

The potential electrical problem that prompted airlines to remove some 737 MAX planes from service has been found in more areas of the plane than initially known, a report said Friday.

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo a worker walks next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane parked at Boeing Field in Seattle. U.S. prosecutors are looking into the development of Boeing’s 737 Max jets, a person briefed on the matter revealed Monday, the same day French aviation investigators concluded there were “clear similarities” in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 last week and a Lion Air jet in October. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Boeing said on April 9 that the issue, discovered during the manufacturing process, requires “verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.”

But The Wall Street Journal, citing Boeing, reported Friday that the manufacturing issue affects “more areas of the flight deck than previously known.”

Boeing did not directly comment on The Wall Street Journal report, but said it plans to develop guidelines with Federal Aviation Administration oversight.

8,289

“Boeing is working with customers on service bulletins that will be submitted to the FAA for approval,” a Boeing spokesman said.

“The bulletins focus on ensuring a sufficient ground path in the flight deck of affected airplanes,” he added.

Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and American Airlines all said last week that they were removing some of their MAX planes from service following the Boeing announcement. Boeing said it notified 16 carriers of all of the issues.

Shares of Boeing fell 1.2 percent to $248.18, losing ground following reports of the problem.

The electrical issue is a setback after the MAX was cleared in November 2020 to return to service after a 20-month grounding following two fatal crashes.

“Specific details regarding investigators’ latest findings are scaring at the moment, but it’s troubling to learn that the electrical defect is being found in other parts of the plane,” said Briefing.com. AFP

