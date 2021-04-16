State keeps delaying Obadiah Moyo trial.. hoping it will “die natural death”

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo yesterday put the State on notice that he will apply for refusal of further remand if the State fails to commence his trial, raising suspicions President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime wants the case to “die a natural death.”

Moyo is being charged with criminal abuse of office following his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of office charges after awarding the company US$60 million without going to tender.

He was arrested in August last year and he was freed on Z$50 000 bail. His trial has been postponed several times. Yesterday he placed the state on notice that if it fails to commence trial on April 29 he would apply for refusal of further remand.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national youth spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said Moyo was a close colleague of President Emmerson Mnangagwa hence the state was pursuing to protect him.

“Reports that the State keeps on postponing the trial date of Covid-19 funds looter, Obadiah Moyo stinks with suspicion.

“The snail paced manner at which the State is pursuing one of the worst corruption scandals by a former Cabinet Minister summarizes the nature of the justice delivery system we have in this country,” he said.

Chuma added: “It is clear that Obadiah Moyo who is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close relative is untouchable hence these unscrupulous attempts by the regime to let the case die a natural death by continuous postponements of trial date.

“The plan is to let Obadiah Moyo off the hook by crooked means.

“It is a case of a corrupt criminal in a corrupt justice system!

“There seems to be a directive from the office the appointing authority, President’s Office to the Prosecutor General’s Office to dilly-dally on Moyo’s case until it loses public interest so that he will be eventually let go.

“Put into contrast how the State fast tracks trumped up cases of political activists like Makomborero Haruzivishe vis-a-vis that of genuine criminals like Obadiah Moyo who was placed before the courts more than a year ago but is yet to be tried.

“Despite bare incriminating evidence, a criminal, Obadiah Moyo is breathing fresh air while innocent souls like Makomborero Haruzivishe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Joana Mamombe are languishing in prison.” Nehanda Radio