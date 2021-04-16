Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

SACU head Thabani Mpofu fired over alleged corruption with Billy Rautenbach

39,474

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) head Thabani Mpofu, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

The head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) Thabani Mpofu
The head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) Thabani Mpofu

Sources close to this publication confirmed Mpofu has been relieved of his duties following allegations he was conniving with controversial fuel mogul Billy Rautenbach selling fuel outside Zimbabwe through his company Green Fuel.

It is reported that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) this week impounded two trucks loading unleaded fuel with allegations that Mpofu and Rautenbach are the runners. They claimed the trucks were carrying Covid-19 sanitisers.

Related Articles

Analysis: What will the Magaisa, Madhuku debate reveal in…

36,988

Full Text: Thabani Mpofu responds to Madhuku analysis of…

100,229

Corruption: Top police detective arrested

40,847

Two more lawyers arrested

27,099

Nehanda Radio understands that last year, there was a plot to arrest Mpofu, amid reports of discord in how anti-graft crack teams have been operating. Allegations also claimed he was ‘too incompetent and corrupt’.

Mpofu did not answer phone calls when he was contacted for a comment.

SACU was established in 2018 by Mnangagwa with aim of improving efficiency in the fight against graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption.

More details to follow…..

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments