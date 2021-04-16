SACU head Thabani Mpofu fired over alleged corruption with Billy Rautenbach

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) head Thabani Mpofu, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Sources close to this publication confirmed Mpofu has been relieved of his duties following allegations he was conniving with controversial fuel mogul Billy Rautenbach selling fuel outside Zimbabwe through his company Green Fuel.

It is reported that the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) this week impounded two trucks loading unleaded fuel with allegations that Mpofu and Rautenbach are the runners. They claimed the trucks were carrying Covid-19 sanitisers.

Nehanda Radio understands that last year, there was a plot to arrest Mpofu, amid reports of discord in how anti-graft crack teams have been operating. Allegations also claimed he was ‘too incompetent and corrupt’.

Mpofu did not answer phone calls when he was contacted for a comment.

SACU was established in 2018 by Mnangagwa with aim of improving efficiency in the fight against graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption.

More details to follow…..