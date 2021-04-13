New role for Billiat at Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has given a hint that he could play Khama Billiat in a different role. Billiat recently returned from injury and showed why he was missed by scoring the goal which sent Amakhosi through to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, as the Soweto giants registered a 2-2 draw in their final group game with Horoya away from home.

Hunt explained his changes during the game, including playing Billiat as number 9, while he also reserved special praise for youngster, Njabulo Blom.

“I tried to go a little bit narrow on the left-hand side after taking Happy (Mashiane) off. So we went a little bit narrow and played Mshini (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo) on the left-hand side. Obviously we needed (Lazarous) Kambole to come on and then I put Billiat at number nine.

He (Billiat) is a striker and not a wide player. I’ve always seen him play wide. I prefer him as a striker, but I have not had the opportunity to play him (as a striker) because we have been struggling in the wide areas,” Hunt told the Amakhosi media department after the game.

“We moved him to number nine and the movement was much better. We dropped Lebo (Manyama) down a little bit in the first half and we got Kambole up. Once we went 2-1 (down), I brought Zuma on the right to try bring us a little balance there and we played with two nines and I played Mshini on the left. As the game went to 2-2, we solidified things by bringing in Willard (Katsande) on to help Njabulo (Blom).

I thought Njabulo again was man of the match. He was outstanding. He is getting better and better every game. He will be one for the future.” — Soccer Laduma