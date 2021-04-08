Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

MDC Alliance Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta arrested over alleged rape

16,239

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Opposition MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Budiriro Costa Machingauta (46) was arrested last night on charges of rape, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Costa Machingauta
Costa Machingauta

According to Nehanda Radio sources, Machingauta is currently detained on DB 2416/21 at Harare Central Police Station charged with rape as defined in the Constitution Section 65 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

Machingauta is accused of raping a 26 year old woman (name withheld). His case reference number is 298/04/21.

Related Articles

MDC Alliance MP summoned to appear in court over August 2018…

9,895

MDC Alliance MP charged with political violence

10,422

Outrage over cop molestation claims

306

Chaos in parliament as police accused of fondling female MPs

356

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo confirmed the arrest but he had not gathered more information with regards to his apprehension.

More details to follow…..

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments