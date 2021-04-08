MDC Alliance Budiriro MP Costa Machingauta arrested over alleged rape

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Opposition MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Budiriro Costa Machingauta (46) was arrested last night on charges of rape, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

According to Nehanda Radio sources, Machingauta is currently detained on DB 2416/21 at Harare Central Police Station charged with rape as defined in the Constitution Section 65 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9:23.

Machingauta is accused of raping a 26 year old woman (name withheld). His case reference number is 298/04/21.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo confirmed the arrest but he had not gathered more information with regards to his apprehension.

More details to follow…..