CAPS test players, start training

By Grace Chingoma

All Premiership clubs are expected to start group training this week after most of them, including five-time champions CAPS United, tested their players for Covid-19.

League spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, yesterday said clubs were footing their own bills.

“Clubs are using their own resources as PSL has no funds at the moment. We are pleased with the response from clubs,” said Bare.

Initially, ZIFA had pledged to assist the top-flight clubs, by catering for the initial testing rounds, as a way of cushioning the majority of the teams.

The PSL had also requested US$100 000, from the mother association, for Covid-19 testing.

It is not clear if the money is going to be availed by the association.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, has since said that they don’t have much in their coffers after they used the bulk of the Covid-19 relief package they received from FIFA last year.

The association are hoping the world football controlling body will this year disburse more money for Covid-19 relief packages.

The Green Machine are expected to start training today after they conducted Covid-19 tests on Easter Monday.

Dynamos and Highlanders players are scheduled to undergo tests today before resuming training between tomorrow and Friday.

About 11 top-flight clubs have conducted their tests, and lined up training sessions, starting from today.

Triangle players were tested on Good Friday and will start training today.

Chicken Inn players were tested yesterday and coach Joey Antipas could have his men in training as early as today.

Premiership newboys, Tenax, are also expected to start training today, after completing their tests.

Ngezi Platinum also conducted Covid-19 testing yesterday with the Mhondoro team scheduled to begin training today.

Black Rhinos were the first team to have their players tested and they conducted their first session last week on Wednesday.

The majority of the clubs are testing 50 members, who include players, technical team members and club officials.

The PSL have imposed a fine of US$250, for clubs which will reveal Covid-19 results, and statistics.

Clubs are only supposed to forward the results to the relevant medical and league offices and not to other parties.

From the first round of tests, it is understood that some clubs recorded 100 percent clean bills of health.

Dynamos and Highlanders are set to battle in the Uhuru Cup.

The league have proposed to have the elite league return under a cluster competition, which will be hosted in four cities, with teams playing in groups.

This will cut costs for the clubs who will not be getting any gate takings this year.

Some clubs are still in the process to sign more players. Player registration was extended to April 15.

According to the proposals made by the PSL, clubs will be placed under four groups.

Group One will have CAPS United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba.

Group Two will have Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn, and Highlanders.

Group Three will have Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

Zvishavane will have the fourth group featuring FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United, and Whawha. The Herald