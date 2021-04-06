Lands Commission perm sec cremated

Permanent Secretary for the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC), Mrs Danisile Sibanda-Hikwa, who died in a horror crash, was cremated at the Glen Forest Memorial Park last week.

Mrs Hikwa died in a road accident on Sunday, 28 March in a fatal accident in Selous along the Harare-Bulawayo road.

ZLC chairperson Commissioner Tendai Bare said it was sad that Mrs Hikwa, who died in such cruel way, had built a strong team when she joined the ZCL.

He said Mrs Hikwa was determined to deliver on all tasks “no matter the circumstance”.

“We have lost our very own illustrious leader and I have personally lost a sister, friend and a technocrat I leaned on. Your death is a huge loss to ZLC and the world at large. Farewell Secretary Hikwa,” said Comm Bare.

ZANU PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said Mrs Hikwa lived her life with purpose as she stayed focused.

“People like Hikwa do not just die and she never died, she has just departed for higher responsibilities.

“I would like to believe that the secretary is in a better place now and is geared up for the next challenging quests wherever she is,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Deputy Minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services Dingimuzi Phuthi and MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe, among others, attended a memorial service at her house in Bella Vista, Borrowdale, Harare, last week.

She is survived by her husband Dr Dennis Harrison Hikwa and three sons. The Herald