Courts are now an extension of Zanu PF: MDC Alliance Youth Assembly

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The opposition MDC Alliance Youth Assembly has claimed that Zimbabwean courts are now an “extension of Zanu PF” following the “illegal” conviction on Wednesday of activist Makomborero Haruzivishe on charges of inciting public violence and resisting police arrest.

He was convicted by Harare Magistrate Mary Taruvinga. In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said the Harare Magistrates Court was influenced by the ruling Zanu PF party to convict Haruzivishe.

“In a clear confirmation of our long held view that our courts are now an extension of Zanu PF, a Harare Magistrate at Rotten Row convicted our National Executive Committee member, Makomborero Haruzivishe of a spurious charge of ‘inciting violence’.

“It is crystal clear that the Miranda at Rotten Row is now capsized and the once revered judiciary institution is churning out rotten pronouncements dictated from Zanu PF headquarters.

“As the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, we want to make it clear that the conviction of Haruzivishe is unacceptable and must never be tolerated,” read the statement.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer, Kossam Ncube who is representing the activist said, “the court has an option to impose a fine or sentence him to 10 years on each conviction or both fine and sentence.”

Chuma added that the conviction of Haruzivishe was a plan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration “to create a dormant and docile youth that does not question his corrupt and repressive regime.”

“Our message to Mnangagwa is short and concise.

“We are not going to sit back while the regime is poking on our eyes through old colonial tricks of pre-trial imprisonment and convictions.

“Mnangagwa is using the very same old method used by Ian Smith to silence progressive youths during the colonial era of which he too was ironically a victim of the same.

“Mnangagwa must be reminded that just like those of the 1970s, today’s generation of youths are ready to resist his abusive and repressive regime.

“We want to send a clear warning to Emmerson Mnangagwa and his mafia that they are dancing on a political quicksand.

“The provocation has gone beyond that which we can fathom!

“We demand for the unconditional release of Makomborero Haruzivishe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe and all political prisoners.

“Our individual freedoms become meaningless when our fellow youth leaders are rotting in prisons for no apparent reason except demanding a just society.

“Our demands are reasonable and justified hence we will continue to defy any attempts to pacify us through persecution by prosecution.”

Chuma added: “We are not going to agonize but organize and mobilize in solidarity with all political prisoners.

“Mnangagwa has crossed the Rubicon and it’s time for people’s response.

“At some point the madness must stop or get stopped! Injure one, injure all!”