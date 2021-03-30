Bhebhe‌ ‌joins‌ ‌MDC‌ ‌Alliance,‌ ‌dumps‌ ‌Mwonzora, Khupe “rigged‌ ‌leadership”

By Tiden Makeke | Nehanda Politics |
Abednigo Bhebhe, who was tipped to trump Douglas Mwonzora in the contest for president at the MDC-T Extraordinary Congress (EOC) held in Harare on December 27, 2020 but was disqualified by fellow contestants, has joined the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.
A ceremony to welcome Bhebhe was held by the Matabeleland North MDC Alliance leadership and party structures on Sunday in Nkayi South.
Bhebhe, a former Nkayi South Member of Parliament, was expelled from MDC-T on October 29, 2020 for “grossly violating the Constitution of the party by supporting another political party other than the MDC-T.”
Bhebhe rejected his admission back to party structures by the MDC-T leadership after he felt cheated by fellow contestants to the leadership race.
“My constitutional rights were put under siege by the MDC-T national council and I immediately lost the opportunity to contest for the presidency. What has changed now that I would renege on my pursuit of justice and submit to a rigged leadership?” queried Bhebhe.
His supporters however believe he was expelled after pre-congress nominations held at Bulawayo in November showed that he was the among the most popular candidates among MDC-T 2014 structures.
The manner in which scores of Bhebhe’s supporters were denied accreditation at the pre-congress nominations in Bulawayo, fed suspicions that the process was rigged. His expulsion from MDC-T left supporters with the conclusive belief that Bulawayo and Matabeleland North’s nomination process was rigged.
“Bhebhe was going to win that nomination had it not been for the rigging that took place,” said a member who spoke anonymously because she was ill-qualified to give a comment.
An attempt by Bhebhe to interdict the MDC-T congress until his appeal against expulsion was heard got dismissed by the High Court a day before the extraordinary congress. This left Bhebhe with no option but to boycott the EOC.
“The suspension and expulsion deprived me of my administrative and constitutional rights while it gave unfair advantage to Mr Douglas Mwonzora to contest for the highest party office having eliminated the participation of the main challenger whose victory was beyond doubt,” said Bhebhe.
“Mr Bhebhe failed to find life in a now directionless MDC T and has seen it fit for him to join the blossoming MDC Alliance,” said MDC Alliance Matabeleland North Provincial Spokesperson, Mhlonipheki Ncube.
“I am happy to be with the MDC Alliance because it was formed by founding MDC-T president, Morgan Tsvangirai,” said Bhebhe, “because the alliance was born by the late president, Morgan Tsvangirai”. Nehanda Radio