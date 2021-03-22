Musona jets in for Botswana Afcon qualifier

By Ricky Zililo

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona will join the national team camp today bubbling with confidence after scoring his seventh goal for his Belgian side AS Eupen in their win over Kortrijk on Saturday night.



Musona is expected to bring his club form to the national team that will take on Botswana in a penultimate Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group stage match on Thursday at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

With an array of United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean footballers as well as the France pair of striker Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi unavailable for the crunch Afcon qualifiers due to Covid-19, The Smiling Assassin, as Musona is fondly known, will carry Zimbabwe’s scoring hopes.

Wellington Mpandare, national team manager said they expect Musona to be part of the third group of players called up for duty that will report for camp today.

SuperSport United winger Kuda Mahachi, who was on target for his Pretoria club SuperSport United in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch, was part of the first internationals that arrived in camp yesterday morning.

Mahachi arrived alongside clubmate Evans Rusike and Tanzanian-based striker Perfect Chikwende, who is in the books of Simba SC.

The Zambian-based contingent led by seasoned midfielder Thabani Kamusoko, that has Tafadzwa Rusike, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, defenders Gilroy Chimwemwe and Jimmy Dzingai were expected in Harare last night.

Musona, Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, Sudan-based Last Jesi, Victor Kamhuka and Durban-based Butholezwe Ncube are expected in camp today.

The Turkey-based pair of Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu will be part of the final group that will arrive tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s departure.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Nkana), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendai Jirira (Detroit City), Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police), Romario Matova (NK Solin), Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana)

Midfielders: Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC) The Chronicle