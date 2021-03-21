Njuzu reacts to Ms Shally getting Range Rover… says she’ll be getting hers as well

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Monalisa Zulu, also known as Njuzu has reacted to her counterpart Ms Shally getting a Range Rover as an apology from ‘their boyfriend’ Trevor Mbizvo also known as the “Hell Commander”.

Njuzu who claims that she has been dating Mbizvo for the past two weeks responded to social media trolls who were laughing at her saying Ms Shally has won the man and it’s evident that she is the main chick.

One of her followers commented on her post saying, ‘Umwe atengerwa mota shaa,’ to which Njuzu responded saying, “wait and see mine tomorrow…. Ya’ll think atengerwa yake ega?”

Njuzu later did a live video telling her viewers that they don’t know what’s happening. She was laughing at the situation.

She also hinted that the whole drama is just a publicity stunt and she pinned a comment form from one of her viewers which read;

“I feel like you three are just doing this for publicity and you all drink and laugh at us when you link.”

In support of the comment she said, ‘Uyo wandaka pinner apo ndiye akuziva zviri kuitika uyo.”

This comes after Njuzu and Mbizvo put Ms Shally to shame by revealing that the two were in a relationship and Ms Shally had a contract of publicity with Mbizvo and that there was no relationship between them.

Mbizvo later made a public apology to Shally through an Instagram Live which was facilitated by DJ Towers.

The Hell Commander then broke the internet when he apologized in style by buying Ms Shally a Range Rover which has become the talk of the town.