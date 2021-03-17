Azam invite Ngezi Platinum Stars midfielder

By Ricky Zililo

Ngezi Platinum Stars and ex-Zimbabwe youth international Gerald Takwara arrived in Tanzania yesterday for a two-week trial stint with Azam FC.

The ambitious East African side, which is home to the Zimbabwean trio of Warriors striker Prince Dube, Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere, are reportedly keen on looking at the defensive midfielder.

According to an Azam official, an invitation was sent to Ngezi Platinum Stars on March 3 for Takwara to attend trials from March 11.

Takwara has also had stints with FC Platinum and the now defunct South African Premier Soccer League side Ajax Cape Town.

He is expected to make the grade at Azam as all Zimbabwean players that have been invited for trials at the Tanzanian outfit have all made the grade.

Football agent George Deda, who has established strong relations with Tanzanian clubs, facilitated Takwara’s trial stint through his Soccer Transfer International Agency.

“We have been working hard during the Covid-19 lockdown to get Zimbabwean players deals even when the league is inactive. Takwara has been invited for a two-week trial by Azam and from here, he will proceed to Ethiopia’s St George’s. We are confident Takwara will impress and grab the opportunity,” said Deda. The Chronicle