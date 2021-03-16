Billiat urged to leave Chiefs

Khama Billiat made a wrong move in joining Kaizer Chiefs and should leave in the next transfer window, says his former teammate Brent Carelse.

Billiat is sitting on a return of a single goal in this campaign, while he had a mere three goals last term, with his first season bringing a return of 11 goals.

“At the moment if I was him then yes,” Carelse told KickOff.com.

“He has been at Chiefs for three years now and has nothing to show for it because he hasn’t won anything, be it an individual award, or a trophy with the club.

“If he had been at Sundowns it would have been a different story by now.

“What has happened at Chiefs has not been good for him as a forward player, especially this season.

“Khama has felt too much of the pressure and tried too hard to impress which hasn’t helped. Khama has lost form because the team that he joined was the wrong choice.

“It didn’t appear a wrong choice at the time when he joined but now, if he looks back, he will say ‘this would have been better if I went to North Africa or stayed at Sundowns.”

“His form is not the same, but the club is to blame as well because you cannot have a player of his quality and, within a space of three to four months, he is all of a sudden an average player.

“I think right now he is saying to himself “I made a wrong move here” and that happens in football.

“Players do go to the wrong teams and what is expected of you doesn’t happen. Chiefs wanted to show Sundowns that they can match and better what they were offering.”

With a move to Europe now out, the Zimbabwean forward can move on to North Africa rather than continue being frustrated at Chiefs.

“It is going to be a stumbling block that he is 30 now, and so he cannot go and play in the mainstream leagues of Europe.

“He can only go to the smaller leagues, but the best route would be to go to North Africa.

“Maybe, Pitso (Mosimane) can revive him because I don’t see him thriving at Chiefs considering the way Gavin Hunt plays.

“Gavin is about teamwork and doesn’t care how many players you dribble.’’

Meanwhile, Burundian defender, Valery Nahayo, who spent three years at Chiefs between 2008 and 2011, said there was too much use of muthi at Chiefs.

“I always tell people, but they don’t believe that Kaizer Chiefs uses muthi more than Jomo Cosmos,” he told KickOff.com.

“All our white jerseys at Chiefs were brown because of muthi. The jersey would be put in things that we don’t know and when we go there the jersey is brown, yet it is white.

“In the derby it was even worse. You don’t feel dizzy, but you have that thing inside you asking you why you should play.

“You feel like the game is over when it hasn’t even started. You feel like I shouldn’t be playing and at that time you are in the starting line-up. This was all because of muthi. Some players came with bibles wanting to be seen to be believing in God but that doesn’t make you an angel when you are using too much muthi.

“I once told one teammate that I trusted who was my roommate that I am feeling like the game must just finish now so that I go home because I don’t feel like playing.

“I felt like I was tired and tied by something. He told me that he was feeling the same. This was before a game.

“At times, they would take our boots before games so that they put whatever they put but since players had three to four pairs of boots they would give the muthi man the wrong pair and it would come back with some powder.

“In the game you must use a different one because if you use the one that they put powder in then it will feel heavy. That is the reality.’’ — KickOff.com