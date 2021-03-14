Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Driver crashed by own bus

By Abel Zhakata

A bus driver employed by Murerwa Bus Company which is attached to Zupco under the current franchise system died on the spot after he was crashed to death by his own bus last night in Mutare.

Manicaland police spokesman, Inspector Luxson Chananda, confirmed the accident which happened outside the Zupco Mutare depot.

He could not be drawn into revealing the name of the deceased as his relations have not been notified yet.

Circumstances were that the driver disembarked from the bus which was stationary but its hand brake failed resulting in the vehicle moving unattended and crashed him to death.

Traffic police officers quickly attended the scene and ferried the body to Mutare Provincial Hospital.

More details to follow. The Manica Post

