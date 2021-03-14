Dineo Langa prepares to leave her mark in SABC3’s new telenovela ‘The Estate’

By Debashine Thangevelo

When one door closes, another opens. After a controversial exit as Keabetswe Khoza on “The Queen”, Dineo Langa returns in another pioneering TV show.

Cast as Mmakoena from the newcomer Molefe family, she’s shaking things up in SABC3’s telenovela, “The Estate”.

The channel clearly aims to reclaim and grow its “Isidingo” fanbase when the show airs in April.

After 21 years, the final episode of “Isidingo” aired on March 12, 2020.

Langa is celebrated as an actress, TV producer, singer, as well as fashion curator – she launched the Port Of LNG clothing line with her musician hubby, Solo, last year.

And it’s certainly been an interesting year for industry creatives, especially with the Covid-19 lockdown arriving with its own hurdles and setbacks.

In a chat with Langa, we looked at the silver lining – bagging a role on “The Estate”.

Having clinched the role late last year, filming kicked off this year.

She said: “‘The Queen’ was a beautiful chapter in my life. The character brought about a lot of growth, a lot of expansion.

“Again, that is the beauty of new beginnings.

“You get to show people the different layers and different perspectives to play different types of women and different parts of existence.”

Peeling back the layers of her character, Langa offered: “For her (Mmakoena) to have come out of those shadows with such an intense resolve but also the resolve to be excellent despite all odds, that comes with some sacrifices.

“Again, I can’t give away what that will be because that is also going to unfold in the story.

“I’m impressed by her historic nature. I’m impressed by her being a young black female advocate who is brilliant at what she does, who receives acknowledgement for what she does at a higher level.

“Very different layers to all the characters I’ve played.”

Aside from working alongside Don Mlangeni (Shadrack) ticking a bucket list, she’s chuffed to be working with Sdumo Mtshali (Solomuzi), Clementine Mosimane (Mmathsepo), Linda Sebezo (Goniwe) and Aubrey Poo (Castro Kamanga).

She added: “Jo-Ann Reyneke (Lwandle) is such an amazing force in this industry. Zenokuhle Maseko (Sindi) is a newcomer and I’m so impressed by her and the choices she makes, especially as a young actress.”

“The Estate” centres on a gated suburban community from Echelon Estate. Beyond the highfalutin lifestyles of the residents, there’s rising tension with the neighbouring Thembalethu township community.

As the telenovela plays out, the disparity between the privileged community, the middle and the working class, is brought to dramatic life.

Langa was moved by the storyline, too.

She shared: “We are touching on so many different spectrums. Also, people who are just living with their own dualities.

“I’m intrigued by Solomuzi, who has climbed all the way to the top but has his skeletons at the end of the day. And he now has to take stock of how he’s gotten to where he is in his life and that context with Shadrack and Mmathsepo.

“Even the Gen Z issues are so apt in my opinion because I don’t think anybody has touched on that fully. It is quite impressive that they can go in in such a seamless way.

“That’s the thing for me. We are not isolating or sort ostracising anyone. It is such an inclusive story but also, a story that makes people think.

“And I think that is what’s needed at a time like this. Everyone has to take stock.”

Langa feels that women will be able to relate to Mmakoena and she is equally excited to be slipping into the skin of her character. IOL