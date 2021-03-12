Zim woman jailed in the UK for fraudulently providing immigration advice

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Diaspora |

Choice Dzviti, a Zimbabwean woman who fraudulently moonlighted as an immigration lawyer while not qualified to do so, was sentenced to prison for one year by a UK judge on Friday. Her husband Sherman Dzviti got away with community service for his part in the fraud.

Choice was convicted “on 2 counts of fraud by making false representations, 8 counts of providing immigration advice or services without being a qualified person and a single count (multiple victims) of being responsible for the provision of unqualified immigration advice and services.”

The husband Sherman was convicted “of 3 counts of providing unqualified immigration advice or services.” The couple used their company CS Law to take on clients.

The trial of the two commenced on the 4th of January 2021 and saw guilty verdicts being returned in February on all counts. Today (12 March 2021) was the sentencing.

