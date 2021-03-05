Mnangagwa says he did not expect Mohadi to resign after sex scandal

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Despite the leaking of several embarrassing audios exposing ex-Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s alleged sex scandals involving the luring of married young women and sometimes subordinates to sleep with him in his office, President Emmerson Mnangagwa did not expect him to resign.

Addressing Zanu PF’s 349th Ordinary Session of the Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare, Mnangagwa said he wasn’t expecting Mohadi to resign. He, however, expressed gratitude for the work his former deputy did during his time in government.

“We convene today following the resignation of Col (Rtd) Cde KCD Mohadi from the post of Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. His resignation from the governance architecture of the Republic was unexpected,” he said.

“On behalf of the government, the Party Zanu PF and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to thank the former Vice President Col (Rtd) Cde KCD Mohadi for his service to our country. I commend him for the role he played under the Second Republic in advancing our Government’s national development agenda as enunciated in Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).”

Mohadi resigned on Monday after ZimLive published audios of his alleged sexual relationships with married women. In his resignation statement, he, however, maintained that his private communications were intercepted/hacked leading to embarrassing leaks of his private communications.

The recordings have seemingly ruined two marriages including one of two Central Intelligence (CIO) officers. In one of the recordings an alleged voice of Mohadi is heard luring a woman who works in his office for sex.

Mohadi is also heard in another embarrassing recording luring a young girl he helped with college fees to come to his hotel room in the middle of the night.

Law experts this week, accused Mnangagwa of ‘unconstitutionally’ allowing Mohadi to come to work for the whole of last week after he had resigned as per claims made by Deputy Chief Secretary in President’s Office, George Charamba.

Renowned lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu said if Mohadi resigned a week ago as claimed by Charamba, then “ED violated s96(2) of the Constitution.”

“Resignation cannot be accepted or rejected, it is a unilateral act. Once Mohadi resigned, ED was obliged to give public notice of the fact. In addition, upon communicating his resignation, Mohadi could no longer perform the functions associated with his “former” office,” he said.

Zanu PF spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo told the media soon after the politburo meeting that the ruling party had resolved that Mohadi should nonetheless keep his Zanu PF job.

“The politburo has accepted the resignation from government by the former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi,” said SK Moyo.

“It was however noted that the resignation of Mohadi was unexpected but accepted by President Mnangagwa who is the appointing authority.

“His position in the party is not affected by his resignation from government.” Nehanda Radio