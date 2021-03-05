Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

4 prison officers and 3 prisoners killed in head on collision with fuel tanker

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Four prison officers based at Mutare Remand Prison and three prisoners they were taking to court died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a fuel tanker in Nyanga.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson, Liberty Mhlanga confirmed the accident which happened along the 67 km peg along Mutare-Nyanga Road.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana also confirmed the accident on Twitter.

“Bloody Day, 7 people perished in a head-on collision in Nyanga today. The accident involved a ZPCS truck and a Liquid Cargo truck. The deceased are said to be prisoners and officers who were going to attend court in Nyanga. Two other people also lost their lives. MTSRIP,” Mangwana said.

