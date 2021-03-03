Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Loga optimistic permit will be sorted

9,148

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors’ Croatian coach Zdravko Logarušic remains holed up in his homeland after his one-year work permit expired, but Zifa is optimistic that his papers will be sorted well ahead of the upcoming two crucial Afcon qualifiers.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic
The Warriors take on Botswana in Gaborone on March 22 before winding up their Group H assignment with a home tie against Zambia in March 30 at the National Sports Stadium.

Loga’s permit expired and his passport pages were all used up, forcing him to return to his home country to apply for a new passport, which he has since acquired.

Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport that the permit application was with the immigration department.

“It’s an ongoing process, (but) we are confident that by the time we play Botswana and Zambia, everything will be sorted,” said Gwesela.

Loga called up a 38-member provisional Warriors squad for the two qualifiers while in his home country.

He remains winless in all matches that he has been in charge of the national team.

For the current qualifiers, he has a draw against Algeria, but the Warriors remain fully in charge of their destiny for a place in the finals.

They are second behind Algeria, who have already qualified, and need to avoid a defeat in their last two matches. The Chronicle

