Juzi: When tragedy ends well

Kae Chaps is currently riding on the crest of a wave with the success of his pulsating single “Juzi”, which has won the hearts of many since its release early this month.

The single was inspired by a real-life heartbreaking experience.

Born Kudakwashe Chapepa, the aspiring singer has spent the past six years battling for recognition in the cut-throat music industry.

And “Juzi” appears to have worked the magic for the Rugare-bred artiste who yearns to one day perform in the O2 Arena (a multi-purpose indoor ground in Greenwich Peninsula, Southeast London, popular for hosting concerts from the world’s top stars and elite sporting events for up to 20 000 fans).

The dream may not be far-fetched for the 24-year-old singer as another real-life inspired single “No Man Curse” that he released on Wednesday is already causing waves on the market.

Our Reporter Brighton Zhawi caught up with the Kae Chaps for a brief chat. Below are excerpts from the interview. Read on . . .

Q: You were virtually unknown until you dropped “Juzi” on February 9, 2020. How has the track transformed your music career?

A: Since its release, a lot of things have changed. The attention has escalated. Corporates are jumping in with endorsements which is amazing. Also, several artistes that I respect a lot in the industry now want to work with me.

Q: Fans are still warming up to “Juzi” and you have released yet another promising single “No Man Curse”. Is it another real-life story?

A: Yes, “No Man Curse” was highly inspired by my personal experiences and what I see other people going through in life.

I used to work for a now-defunct popular satellite dish installing company. I was one day, November 20, 2017, to be precise, stabbed by criminals coming from work around 6.30 pm.

The horrible incident affected me a lot. I fell into depression. I felt I was giving it my all, but not getting positive results as misfortune trailed me.

Q: How are you handling the pressure from fans, friends, and of course the media on your phone?

A: It is overwhelming at times, but I am really enjoying talking and responding to the messages. To be honest, I am surprised.

It is everything that I have always wanted, however, I did not expect it to happen so suddenly. At times the journey is much longer before you get a breakthrough.

Q: What kind of question(s) are you often being asked by fans or the media?

A: ‘Wanga wanyatsoitwasei’ (What exactly happened) for you to compose the song “Juzi”? and ‘What are you going to do with the juzi?’

Q: Are you not offended by fellow artistes who are doing answer songs to your track?

A: No, I feel humbled actually. The music culture is all about that. If people reply to or make covers of your song, it means you have done a good production and people love it.

Q: The future is looking bright for you. What is the next move from here, perhaps a new album?

A: More singles for now.

Q: In “Juzi” you really sound heartbroken, how was your Valentine’s Day like?

A: I was home chilling on my own the entire day.

Q: What is your family and friends’ take on this “new found” fame?

A: They are all proud because they know and understand the work and sacrifice it took for us to be here.

I am grateful for the support I have received from my uncles and siblings over the years. They have played a big role in moulding who I am today.

Q: Still on that, can you briefly tell us about your family?

A: I am an orphan. My mum and dad

are late. I am a second born in a family of three. I have an elder sister and a young brother.

I come from a family that is extremely gifted arts-wise. However, I happen to be the first one to have seriously pursued music.

Q: Who do you credit for creating Kae Chaps?

A: A lot of people. From my uncle, brothers to friends. But I thank God and the drive has been supreme.

Q: What is your biggest dream?

A: To fill up the 02 Arena.

Q: Did Soul Jah Love’s death affect you in any way?

A: Yes, it did big time. I was a big fan, besides like every artiste, I was hoping to one day work with him. R.I.P Sauro. The Sunday Mail