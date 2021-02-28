Glenn Roeder dies aged 65 after long battle with brain tumour

Former Watford, West Ham, and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 following a long battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder also managed Gillingham and Norwich City, as well as serving as a coach under Glenn Hoddle for the England national team.

A statement from the League Managers Association [LME] said: “The LMA is so very deeply saddened following the death of member Glenn Roeder, at the age of 65, after a long battle with a brain tumour. Glenn was a highly respected and much loved member of the coaching fraternity.”

Roeder was appointed West Ham manager in 2001 following the departure of Harry Redknapp. During the 2002-03 season, after being taken ill with chest pains following a match against Middlesbrough in April, scans revealed he had a brain tumour.

With West Ham struggling in the Premier League, Trevor Brooking was named caretaker manager for the final three games of the season and the Hammers were relegated.

Roeder returned to work in July 2003 but was sacked that August.

LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson said: “A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas. Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

“Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn’s family and friends.”

Roeder was a defender during a 20-year playing career in which he played for Leyton Orient, QPR, Notts County, Newcastle, Watford and Gillingham. Footy Hawk