Dete man impregnates daughter (17)

By Fairness Moyana

A father straight from hell. This can aptly describe a man from Dete in Hwange who has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 38-year-old father (name withheld to protect identity of the victim) who took advantage of the absence of his wife to rape his daughter without protection. Three weeks later, fearing that her daughter might be pregnant from his callous act, he bought pills which he wanted the teenager to drink and terminate the pregnancy.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said the man was arrested last week.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a 38-year-old male from Dete who allegedly raped and impregnated his 17-year-old daughter. Circumstances are that on an unknown date but in October last year the complainant and her sibling aged nine were sitting together with the accused person. They decided to retire to bed with the accused also going to sleep in his room. During the course of the night the complainant woke up when she felt something on top of her,” said Insp Banda.

She said the girl, feeling sexually abused as well, pushed the person on top of her away before switching on her torch and to her shock, she noticed her father tiptoeing out of the room. On the following day she asked her father why he had raped her, but he denied the charge. However, three weeks later, the accused gave the complainant three pills to drink “to avoid pregnancy” and she did as instructed.

“In November 2020 the complainant told her mother about the rape and everything that had transpired while she was away. However, the matter only came to light on 8 February 2021 through an anonymous tip-off from a member of the community.

Investigations were carried out leading to the location of the complainant who revealed the offence resulting in the accused’s arrest. The complainant is now pregnant,” said Inspector Banda. The Sunday News