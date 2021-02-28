Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Arsenal rekindle European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester

8,809

Arsenal revived their hopes of playing in European competition next season after goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe helped them to a 3-1 win at Leicester City in an entertaining Premier League clash on Sunday.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their Premier League game against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Tim Keeton/Reuters
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their Premier League game against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Tim Keeton/Reuters

The result lifted Arsenal two places up to ninth on 37 points from 26 games while Leicester stayed third on 49 points after suffering a second setback in three days following their Europa League elimination.

Leicester, who exited Europe’s second-tier competition with a 2-0 home defeat by Slavia Prague on Thursday, took a sixth-minute lead against Arsenal as Youri Tielemans cut inside the area from the right flank and fired a low shot into the far corner.

The Gunners equalised in the 39th when Luiz headed a Willian cross into the bottom right corner and Lacazette turned the tide in first-half stoppage time as he drilled in a penalty after a VAR check showed Wilfred Ndidi had handled the ball in the area.

Related Articles

Nakamba outshines Arsenal’s £85m pairing

35,292

Arsenal: Sead Kolasinac joins Schalke on loan as Mikel…

11,074

Arsenal woes continue with defeat to resurgent Everton

8,047

Arsenal ready second bid for Aouar of €50m including add-ons

15,991

Poor defending cost Leicester again in the 52nd minute as they allowed the visitors to break through the middle before Willian slipped the ball to Pepe and the Ivorian forward tucked it into an empty net from two metres.

Arsenal held on comfortably in the closing stages and missed chances to win by a bigger margin as Kieran Tierney volleyed just wide from 20 metres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close with a fizzing low shot. IOL

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments