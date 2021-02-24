“My privacy trashed” says Mohadi while distancing himself from sex scandal

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Under-fire Vice President Kembo Mohadi has dismissed reports of his numerous sex scandals claiming in a statement “allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend, and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

The scandal, exposed comprehensively by ZimLive since last week detailed how the 71 year old systematically lured different types of young women for sex, sometimes in his office.

On Wednesday, Mohadi held a press conference where he cited that his right to privacy had been breached. He said “allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but well-choreographed to demean, condescend, and soil my image as a national leader and patriot.”

He added: “I’m aware that my right to privacy has been trashed in terms of Section 57(d) of the constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013, which reads as follows, ‘every person has the right to privacy, which includes the right not to have the privacy of their communication infringed…’ Despite the noise in the digital media ecologies, I wish to clearly state that I am innocent and a victim of political mechanisations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning.”

“Fellow Zimbabweans despite the density of the allegations being levelled against me, I salute the support from fellow citizens, colleagues and comrades who fully grasped the rigid complexities of concocted enemy attacks. It is against this backdrop that I’m categorically distancing myself from the imagined immoral unions.”

According to the story by ZimLive, Mohadi was left nursing wounds after being bashed over an extramarital affair with a married female Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent who works in his office.

It has also been noted that the marriage of Chevaughn Choeni, another woman who was heard on a phone call with the Vice President agreeing to have sex with him in his office had collapsed.

Her marriage with a Harare man, Martin Chabuka, broke down a few days ago because of her extramarital affair with Mohadi. The couple have a son. Chabuka changed his Facebook account bio from being married to divorced following the embarrassing sex scandals involving his wife.

Seemingly, Mohadi has already ruined two marriages including that of two CIO agents.

It has since been further reported that Mohadi’s mobile phone was intercepted leading to embarrassing leaks of his private communications.

A legal expert who spoke on condition of anonymity said Mohadi’s statement had contradictions.

“Vice President Kembo Mohadi has exhibited a serious lack of sense of judgment. If he claims that he was cloned how then does he say the calls are fake?

“There are a lot of inconsistencies in his statements and this demonstrates that the man is guilty as charged. His posture and voice projection expose his sense of guilt,” the expert said.