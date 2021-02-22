Controversial Bhaca King Thandisizwe Diko II dies in East London hospital

By Sihle Mavuso

Controversial Amabhaca King Thandisizwe Diko II has died after a short illness that saw him admitted to an East London hospital, in the Eastern Cape.

Diko, who was the husband of Khusela Diko, died on Sunday..

Family spokesperson, Lumko Mtimde confirmed the news via a statement but did not disclose the cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that KwaBhaca Great Kingdom announces the untimely passing of our King, His Majesty Madzikane II Diko. Ingonyama Madzikane II Diko passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, 21 February 2021 in East London following short illness.

“ISizwe samaBhaca and the Royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband, and will make further announcements once the Kingdom has finalised the arrangements for the burial,” he said.

He added that the royal family is humbled by the support they are receiving from the public.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty’s passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.,” reads the statement.

Diko’s companies, including Royal Bhaca Projects, are embroiled in a PPE (personal protective equipment) looting scandal.

As a result of this, his wife, Khusela, was suspended from her job as the spokesperson of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She is currently facing disciplinary action for her alleged failure to disclose her financial interest before the multi-million rand tender was issued by the Gauteng department of health.

Political Bureau