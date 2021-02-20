Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zim secures more Covid-19 vaccines

By Mukudzei Chingwere

In a major boost to the country’s efforts to acquire enough Covid-19 vaccines, India has pledged to donate 75 000 doses with an option for Zimbabwe to buy more, President Mnangagwa said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the nation at State House in Harare yesterday. — (Picture: Believe Nyakudjara)
This comes as the country has already started a mass vaccination programme targeting frontline workers across the country using the 200 000 Sinopharm vaccine from the People’s Republic of China.

Apart from the 200 000 vaccines, Zimbabwe is expecting delivery of 600 000 more vaccines from China with the country also set to benefit from the African Union — Global Fund Covax facility soon, while Russia has also pledged to work with the country in securing the critical inoculations.

President Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no resource will be spared in securing the vaccines, the second front preventive measure against the virus, with Government having set aside US$100 million to buy the doses.

Government is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people free of charge on a voluntary basis to achieve herd immunity.

Writing on his Twitter micro-blogging handle, the President said the country’s goal was to return life back to normalcy, something he said can only be achieved if 60 percent of the population is vaccinated.

“We are grateful to our Indian friends for committing to donate 75 000 Covid vaccines and for the opportunity to buy more moving forward. We are working tirelessly to obtain sufficient vaccines so we can overcome this virus and revive our economy,” the President said.

In the first phase of the vaccination programme, Government said priority would be accorded to healthcare workers, health personnel for the security services, those at the ports of entry and Agritex workers under Phase 1. The Herald

