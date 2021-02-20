Zim actress, Sibongile Mlambo joins Black Lightning cast

By Bongani Ndlovu

Zimbabwe-born actor, Sibongile Mlambo has been cast for American superhero series Black Lightning’s spinoff, Painkiller, as an attractive icy and mysterious woman named Maya.

Black Lightning is an American Superhero, while Painkiller is a supervillain and an enemy of Black Lightning.

Painkiller is planned as a planted pilot spinoff that will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning’s fourth season which is airing on American television network, The CW.

Mlambo will be joined by Alexander Hodge and James Roch and will assume their roles should Painkiller get the green light for production.

Jordan Calloway will reprise his role as the titular character while Black Lightning show-runner Salim Akil will write, exec produce, and direct.

Mlambo is set to star as Maya, who is described as a “strikingly attractive woman yet is icy and mysterious”.

She is a natural leader who immediately gives the impression that she is someone who expects results and is not to be messed around with.

Born and raised in Zimbabwe, Mlambo’s passion for the arts was ignited after being cast in the international feature, Kini & Adams. She went on to feature in local commercials and expanded into dancing and modelling.

Her credits include Lovecraft Country, God Friended Me, Lost In Space, Siren, Dark/Web, MacGyver, Teen Wolf, and Black Sails. On the film side, her credits include Message From The King, Under the Silver, The Last Face, and Honey 3.

She will next be seen in the short Blackout and is shooting a recurring role in Roswell, New Mexico. The Chronicle