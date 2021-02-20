By Chenayi Mutambasere

Sauro,

The songs they tell us,

You knew your death before it was time.

You even knew they would give a sweet goodbye yet they killed you before you died.

The sweet of your life

Was the switch off your life

WHO says you should have seen 76

When the looters’ reality says 31

Thats why ‘Dem’ give you a sweet goodbye

And yet they killed you before you died.

It’s crazy you gave us hope

Infact you gave us life

From Cheshire to Mbare

Pamamonya ipapo we sang

Your words our hope

Your pain expressed

And now a sweet goodbye…

When your death was before your time

You are gone but I saw you today,

You sang from the heart

You were 13, you were 21 ,

You were 33, you were 41

You were sober, you were high

You were her, you were him

You were hungry you were fed

I saw you today as they said goodbye

And hoped they would not kill you again before your time

I listened to you today

What made you different can’t be the lyrics, Wallace got those too.

I listened until I found it in Ndizvozvo Zvandiri

It’s the voice in the sorrow

Young in years but old in pain

Sorrow of things imagined yet unseen

The sorrow of realities lived yet not hoped for,

The sorrow of knowing the sweet goodbyes that will come before their time

I am listening to you again,

They say the great never die

With no breath still Soul speaks

Mwari Wangu it’s hard to listen

A young soul he craved to be here

But how to live when there is no medication

You knew those that took your breath would come for a sweet goodbye

I wish you were here to see it in death they poured out the loot

The same one that could have given you a health boost

If you were here BackTo sender I hear but your breath they took,

Only your lyrics with us here.

Rest Easy Sauro may heaven give you

what life stole

On earth we will enjoy their sweet goodbye to you … All the while we know, your life they stole

#SaluteKing #Hauchabatika

#DemLoot