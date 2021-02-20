MDC Alliance activists force marched to police station at gunpoint in Chinhoyi

By Never Kadungure | Nehanda Politics |

A group of heavily armed soldiers and police officers barged into the provincial offices of the opposition MDC Alliance in Chinhoyi (Mashonaland West) and “force marched the PAC (Provincial Administrative Committee) members at gunpoint to the police station.

MDC Alliance Provincial Spokesperson Blessing Mandava told Nehanda Radio that the raid and attack was a “brazen attack on our liberties and freedoms” adding that the raid came as they were “strategising for the funeral of our Chinhoyi Ward 4 member Daniel Kembo who passed yesterday.”

“As I type this message we are currently held up in police custody at Chinhoyi Central Police Station and are being summoned one at a time for profiling and capturing of statement.”

A few hours later Mandava said the “Mash West PAC members are now being charged for alleged unlawful gathering in contravention of Covid lockdown Regulations by congregating at our offices even though we were under the maximum number of participants allowed per gathering at law.”

“The police are capturing our warned and cautioned statements. We are relieved that our legal representative Advocate Murisi has finally arrived and is taking up the case.

“It is a shame that we have been arrested at a time the Province was seized with the issue of assisting the bereaved family of Leader Daniel Kembo.

“All the PAC members are in high spirits and will not relent nor surrender to fight the regime and its proxies. No matter what happens we shall carry the torch of the MDC Alliance higher. Chinhoyi is where all the battles begin. The flame of change must rage on,” Mandava added.

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said; “the arrest of Mash West PAC leadership comes hotly after the arrest of Youth Assembly National Executive Committee member, Makomborero Haruzivishe who was today denied bail by a Harare Magistrate.

“It is clear that the junta has upped their repression gear and the only normal response is for us to up our resistance gear. Our choices in face of incessant attacks on our liberties are very much limited. Either we defy or die!,” Chuma told Nehanda Radio.