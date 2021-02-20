Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Four armed robbers killed in police shootout

By Victor Maphosa

Four armed robbers including a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police were last night killed in a shootout with the police after they robbed a Harare businessman of US$10 000.

File picture of people milling around a scene where armed robbers had been shot by police in Harare (March 2020)
Prior to the robbery incident, police had received a tipoff of the robbers intention and laid an ambush.

Soon after the robbers pounced on the businessman and robbed him, police officers responded swiftly resulting in them engaging in a shootout with the robbers.

The shootout incident resulted in the death of four robbers while two others were arrested. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement. The Herald

